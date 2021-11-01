Michael Enxing Appointed President of PainTEQ

"I am excited about joining PainTEQ and aiding in the continued successful commercialization of the company," stated Enxing. "I have always been passionate about patient care and the importance of developing clinical and commercial excellence that delivers safety, efficacy and durability for patients everywhere."

Enxing joined PainTEQ's board of directors in July 2020 and immediately began adding substantial medical device business expertise to help accelerate PainTEQ's market growth. With nearly three decades of executive sales and marketing management experience, Enxing has continued to provide the strategic insight necessary to ensure long-term success.

"The addition of Michael Enxing is a big win for PainTEQ and the SIJ market. Mr. Enxing's expertise in identifying opportunities and executing them in the market has been well documented," stated Sean LaNeve, CEO of PainTEQ. "Our goal of putting LinQ into physicians' practices across the country to help more patients suffering from SIJ dysfunction will be greatly accelerated with this exciting new hire."

"The LinQ system from PainTEQ is the Gold Standard for SIJ dysfunction, and it brings me great joy to know I am part of a team that creates true quality-of-life benefits for these patients. I look forward to supporting Sean and PainTEQ's dedicated physician partners in making a difference," stated Enxing.

"I am excited to work closely with Michael as we continue building a world-class medical device company focused on patient care," LaNeve stated.

About PainTEQ: Built to bring interventional procedures to the market, PainTEQ is a medical device innovator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ therapy aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI Joint. With its large graft window, this single implant helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

