Michael Epstein Named To National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers In New Jersey

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. is pleased to announce that attorney Michael Epstein has been selected for inclusion into The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in New Jersey.

This honor is given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.

"It is an honor to be selected for inclusion into the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in New Jersey," says Michael Epstein. "I am especially proud to be included with such an esteemed group of my colleagues and I would like to thank The National Trial Lawyers for bestowing me with this recognition."

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys, and provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

About the Epstein Lawfirm, P.A.

Backed by their deep knowledge of the law and decades of experience, the lawyers at The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. provide creative solutions to the most challenging legal problems. The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. represents victims of car accidents, falldown accidents, medical and other professional malpractice, nursing home negligence, workplace and construction accidents, and employment discrimination and sexual harassment, as well as assists clients in business and civil disputes and workers' compensation matters. As aggressive litigators, the firm's lawyers prepare every case for trial, but they are also very skilled in negotiation. With tireless commitment, they fight for their clients' best interests and deliver the exceptional results their clients deserve.

To learn more about the Epstein Lawfirm, P.A., please visit: https://www.theepsteinlawfirm.com/

