Michael Friedman Joins SkyRun Vacation Rentals As Director of Sales

Friedman has over 30 years of hospitality, vacation rental, real estate, and travel and tourism experience. He has created, led, and implemented successful sales, sales training, and development programs that increase revenue, market growth, and expansion. His programs have grown businesses by 40% to 1000%. He is a growth-oriented sales professional with leadership skills at both the franchise and sales levels. As a thought leader, Michael provides industry expertise in vacation rental outbound sales, network growth, sales funnels, and marketing plan development and execution. He is also the Co-Founder of Vacation Rental University (VRU), an online academy that educates, trains, and supports the VR industry. Michael has a passion for developing others and has consulted with individuals as an executive coach and mentor.

"Joining SkyRun has been one of the best career decisions I've ever made. The brand, team, marketing, technology, and opportunity is incredible and poised for tremendous growth. The vacation rental industry is moving fast and ever-changing in today's hospitality landscape, and SkyRun is in its best position ever to be a leader in the space for years to come," he said.

"As travel and tourism and vacation rentals continue to grow worldwide, there is great potential now to expand and enter untapped markets," according to Barry Cox, SkyRun Co-Founder and CEO. "With Michael leading our sales charge, we will soon expand our brand to operate in new markets in the US and across the world."

About SkyRun: SkyRun ( biz.skyrun.com or www.skyrun.com ) provides its easy-to-use, all-in-one professional property management platform and brand to 28 locally owned and operated destinations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Please contact our Marketing Department ([email protected]) for media support.

