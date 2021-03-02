Michael Gull Named Chief Revenue Officer for 4Pines Fund Services LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pines Fund Services announced today the appointment of Michael Gull as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Private capital leaders today are looking for tools and partners appropriate for their vision and process, rather than stiff templates and protocols set down earlier," said Gull. "We are a growing company that understands the value of long term relationships. We were built for experienced executives that demand sophisticated partners and state of the art technology."

Gull joins 4Pines from MUFG Investor Services where he served as Executive Director of Business Development. Previously, he led business development at Virtus Partners, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Global Asset Management and SEI. Gull joins Paul Filanowski whose appointment as Director of Business Development was announced earlier in February.

"Michael Gull's addition is further confirmation that we offer the best talent for client-focused strategic services," said Mike Trinkaus, CEO of 4Pines. "We combine that talent with technology that meets the demand for modern operations and uncompromising execution."

