Michael Haake Joins The Infinite Agency as Digital Strategy Director

DALLAS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infinite Agency, a digital creative agency, announces the hiring of Michael Haake as Digital Strategy Director.

Haake brings a background focused heavily in digital strategy and content marketing. As the Digital Strategy Director, he will lead the development and implementation of all digital initiatives while maintaining a pulse on new technology and digital trends. His industry knowledge and proven ability to lead digital and social teams will be key to accelerating and managing Infinite's client experiences.

Mike Haake

Haake most previously served as Director of Digital Strategy at Agency Entourage where he successfully led his team through projects for clients such as 7-Eleven Inc., CareNow Urgent Care and Christian Brothers Automotive. Prior to that, he held leadership roles as Content Strategist and Senior Interactive Producer with a heavy focus implementing lead generation campaigns across social media, SEO and paid. Haake received his Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors from the University of North Texas.

"I'm thrilled to join the Infinite team. I look forward to working with our clients and bringing success to their brands," Haake said.

"Michael is a savvy digital marketer with an entrepreneurial spirit and we are very pleased to have him join us," says Jonathan Ogle, Co-Founder/Managing Partner at The Infinite Agency. "His demonstrated track record of leading digital and social content strategies will ensure we continue to deliver top results for our clients and partners."

About The Infinite Agency

The Infinite Agency is an award-winning digital creative agency and is based in Dallas, Texas with an additional office in Los Angeles, California. Built to challenge the traditional agency model of business in this new era of digital, The Infinite Agency earned its first Addy for Budweiser's World Series Houston Astro's campaign in 2017 and continues to garner a reputation for understanding how to connect brands, people and culture within the digital space. With clients such as VARIDESK, Twin Peaks, Anheuser-Busch and Topgolf, The Infinite Agency leverages data to build strategies that inform creative thinking, digital media, social content creation, influencer marketing, and modern video production. For more information, visit www.theinfiniteagency.com.

