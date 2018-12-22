Michael Holtzman's "Paper Dolls of the East" Wins Honorable Mention from Glimmer Train

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Paper Dolls of the East," Mike Holtzman's follow-up to his well-received debut short-story, "The Death of Xavier," has won an Honorable Mention from Glimmer Train, one of the most respected short-story journals in print.

Based in the Syrian refugee camps of southern Lebanon, "Paper Dolls of the East" tells the story of a young girl who struggles to maintain a sense of identity and family among the scraps and shards of a life torn apart by war and an indifferent world.

The girl peers through a hole in the sun-bleached blue polythene wrap that doesn't do much to keep out the rain and the cold which come more often in this squalid valley than they did back home just over the mountains. Those jagged mountains once three days beneath her feet are two days behind now, a forbidding ridge at the edge of camp that splits her life in two uneven parts one rich with things and memories, the other spare and hollow even though teeming with souls.

From Mike Holtzman's "Paper Dolls of the East"

Read "Paper Dolls of the East" at www.mikeholtzman.com.

Glimmer Train actively champions emerging writers. The magazine is represented in recent editions of the Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, New Stories from the Midwest, the O. Henry Prize Stories, New Stories from the South, Best of the West, New Stories from the Southwest, Best American Short Stories, and The Best American Nonrequired Reading.

SOURCE Michael Holtzman

