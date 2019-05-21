Michael Horn to Present NASA Discoveries Confirming Billy Meier UFO Case Is Real

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Science researcher and documentary filmmaker, Michael Horn, will present evidence at Contact in the Desert that discoveries by NASA, JPL, USGS, etc., confirm ongoing, direct contacts between Billy Meier, a reclusive Swiss man, and an extraterrestrial race. The extensive documentation has already been provided to scientists, such as Harvard professor Avi Loeb, considered the most academically distinguished scientist involved in the search for extraterrestrial life.

The Language of Science

Billy Meier's UFO photos also deemed authentic by Joe Tysk, former top investigator/supervisor for USAF Office of Special Investigations (OSI) . Some of Billy Meier's 1,200, independently authenticated, pre-digital era UFO photos, taken 1975 - 1981, provided to Harvard professor Avi Loeb as the best evidence of extraterrestrial UFOs.

During the course of researching thousands of pages of information Meier claims the extraterrestrials provided, Horn and other researchers have found over 250 examples of specific, previously unknown scientific information that Meier published up to more than 60 years before "official discovery". Ironclad proof that Meier published the information first is established by internationally recognized copyrights.

Conveyed in the clear language of science, and subsequently confirmed by NASA discoveries, is information about every planet in the solar system, as well as black holes, the speed of gravity, the impending threat posed by asteroid Apophis, and terrestrial environmental, seismic and volcanic events, etc.

In his presentation, Horn will also show Meier's pre-digital era UFO photos and films, which were authenticated by independent photographic and special effects experts beginning in the late 1970s. In 2017, former top investigator-supervisor for the USAF Office of Special Investigations (OSI), Joe Tysk, analyzed Meier's even earlier UFO evidence from 1964 and concluded that it was indisputably authentic.

Mars

In addition to providing the evidence to Prof. Loeb, Horn also brought it to NASA-USGS scientist Ken Herkenhoff, who specializes in Mars astrophotography. In a recent conversation, Herkenhoff told Horn, "I should say that I have long hoped that we have or will be contacted by advanced civilizations and that we could learn from them, and that the statistics of potentially habitable planets in our galaxy suggests that there are probably many advanced civilizations."

Regarding Meier's information about lightning on Mars, Herkenhoff said, "I have not heard of any observations of lightning on Mars." It's not widely known that NASA first observed lightning on Mars in 2009…22 years after Meier verifiably published it, in 1987.

Our Future Survival

Horn disagrees that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. "While Meier's evidence is certainly extraordinary, the term itself is prejudicial. Wasn't it once 'extraordinary' to claim that the earth moved around the sun? Testing any claims using scientific methodologies will determine the actual facts. The internet allows anyone to examine Meier's evidence, check copyright dates, etc., and use today's state-of-the-art software - not available until decades after Meier took his UFO photos – to analyze and authenticate his evidence.

"If deemed genuine, we are now confronted with the most important – and unexpected – discovery in science and human history, the confirmed existence of, and ongoing contact with, intelligent extraterrestrial life. Should that be the case, we will want to pay particular attention to the warnings they have provided about coming environmental, geopolitical and financial events that may threaten our future survival. And I think this may be the underlying…reason for the Meier contacts."

NOTE: See this page, for a sampling of over 50 corroborations by NASA, JPL, USGS, MIT, etc., of the hundreds of examples of prophetically accurate scientific information in the Billy Meier UFO contacts.

