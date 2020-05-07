Michael Hyatt & Company Featured on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2020

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hyatt & Company has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands on May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and incredible benefits.

Michael Hyatt & Company boasts three years of being featured on the Inc. 5000 list, recording the fastest-growing private companies in America. Now, thanks to their diligence in crafting a world-class employee culture, they are recognized amongst just a few hundred companies in being one of the leading organizations for standout employee engagement.

"We believe team culture is the invisible force that drives achievement," said CEO Michael Hyatt. "Being recognized on this list, in addition to our results, shows our commitment to culture. We are grateful to be featured."

There were more than 3,000 submissions to the Inc. Best Workplaces for 2020 list. Only 389 finalists were chosen from these submissions, and then ranked based on employee engagement. Michael Hyatt & Company ranked high on the list due to how they prioritize the most human elements of work. With benefits like unlimited PTO, paid sabbaticals, and top-rated health insurance, they show their team how much they matter to them.

"All of our company's success is owed to my world-class team," Hyatt said. "We couldn't have achieved as much as we have without them."

About Michael Hyatt & Company: Michael Hyatt & Company is a leadership development firm helping leaders focus so they can win at work and succeed at life. They provide bestselling books, online curriculum, events, and group coaching dedicated to creating lasting success for leaders. Their bestselling product, the Full Focus Planners, has sold more than 600,000 copies around the world and is a leading tool for helping achievers plan their years and organize their days. You can find out more at michaelhyatt.com.

