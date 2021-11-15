Michael I. Balat is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael I. Balat, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished OBGYN for his excellent work in the Medical field and in recognition of his work at his private practice, Michael I. Balat, MD.

Michael I. Balat

Michael I. Balat, MD, currently works at Plaza OBGYN, his family's practice. Dr. Balat loves to help couples become new parents through his work in infertility and high-risk obstetrics. He also specializes in minimally invasive surgery and preventative care.



Dr. Balat began his education with a Bachelor of Arts degree at Southwestern University. He then attended the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, earning his Medical degree. After that, Dr. Balat took on a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Katherine G. McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.



He has been in the medical field for just over a year, and looks forward to a long career in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Balat comes from a family of doctors, and he follows in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Isam Balat, MD, an award-winning physician who founded Plaza OBGYN. Dr. Balat currently works with his father at Plaza OBGYN along with their highly trained staff members. The practice is located at 1801 Binz Street, Suite 500, in Houston, TX. Dr. Balat is also associated with the Binz Surgical Center, the Woman's Hospital of Texas, The Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Medical Center, and HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, where he performs operations and delivers babies.



Dr. Balat helps patients each day, with expertise in minimally invasive procedures, Mona Lisa procedures, and high-risk pregnancy. He encourages patients to receive yearly well-visits, which includes a breast exam and pelvic exam, in order to maintain health and prevent diseases. Dr. Balat works to make every patient feel comfortable and minimize pain and discomfort during exams.



His favorite part of his job is helping high-risk patients start a family when they never imagined they could conceive and deliver a healthy baby. Dr. Balat is proud to work alongside his family at a leading OBGYN facility to better the health of his patients in the greater Houston area. As a testament to excellence, Plaza OBGYN is accredited by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM).



Dr. Balat is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Houston Gynecological & Obstetrical Society, and the American Medical Association. He stays up to date on the latest research to offer the best care possible for his patients through continuing education.



On a personal note, Dr. Balat loves to cook, exercise, travel, and spend time with his family. In charitable endeavors, he supports the Susan G. Komen Foundation.



Dr. Balat would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his father Dr. Isam, and Nahla Balat, thanking them for their love and support.



For more information, visit https://plazaobg.com/.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

