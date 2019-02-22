Michael J. Beyer Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cutlass Collieries LLC

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Beyer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cutlass Collieries LLC, a Delaware company with two mine operations in Canada. Beyer returns to the coal industry after serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Energy, LP, from 2006 to 2015. While at the helm of Foresight, Beyer spearheaded that company's growth from a greenfield project into one of the top producers and exporters of thermal coal in the United States. Beyer rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 after leading Foresight through its Initial Public Offering. Cutlass Collieries has tapped Beyer to oversee its emerging operations in Canada.

"Cutlass presents a tremendous opportunity to replicate the safe, low cost, and highly productive operations that we had at Foresight," Beyer said. "The high-quality coal at its operations enjoys a ready market in Asia and Europe."

Cutlass Collieries is an affiliate of The Cline Group LLC, led by coal industry stalwart, Chris Cline. Cline was the principal shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Foresight when Beyer was CEO of that company. Having sold his controlling interest in Foresight to Murray Energy Corporation in 2015, Cline is now focused on developing his Canadian assets, the Donkin Mine in Nova Scotia and the Coalspur Mine in Alberta.

"Mike has helped me build some great coal mining and logistics businesses in the past and I am very excited to have him back working with me again."

Beyer has more than 30 years of experience in coal and other energy-related businesses. Before joining Foresight, Beyer worked at American Electric Power from 2002-2005, where he served as President of AEP Coal, Inc., among other commercial roles.

Beyer received his Masters in Business Administration from Duquesne University and his undergraduate degree in Mining Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

