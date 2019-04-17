Michael J. Edwards Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanna Andersson

PORTLAND, Ore., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson, a leading digital-first premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced that Michael J. Edwards has joined Hanna Andersson as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Edwards succeeds Joelle Maher, who has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities.

With over 35 years of leadership experience in the retail industry, Mr. Edwards brings significant digital, merchandising and marketing knowledge and expertise to Hanna Andersson. Most recently, Mr. Edwards served as President and Chief Executive Officer of eBags, the leading online retailer of luggage, backpacks and travel-related accessories, where he played an integral role in the transformation of the eBags brand and business model. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President Global Merchandising at Staples Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Borders, and President and Chief Executive of Lucy Activewear. He also brings significant innovation and entrepreneurial experience to Hanna Andersson, having worked with a number of startups.

Throughout his expansive career, Mr. Edwards has proven to be a skilled digital and brand innovation executive, overseeing both strategic and operational transformations. In his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanna Andersson, Mr. Edwards will lead initiatives to expand Hanna Andersson's leadership position in the growing premium children's wear market. He will also focus on driving performance and results, strengthening operations and growing the brand's presence across channels, particularly in digital and wholesale.

Mr. Edwards commented, "I am excited to join Hanna Andersson, a company I have long admired for its rich history, differentiated brand aesthetic and deeply loyal customer base. I am enthusiastic about the many growth opportunities that lie ahead for Hanna Andersson as one of the most beloved names in children's apparel. I look forward to working with the talented Hanna Andersson team and leading the Company through its next phase of success."

Ms. Maher commented, "It has been a privilege to work alongside Hanna Andersson's dedicated employees and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Company. I am confident Hanna Andersson has a bright future ahead and I look forward to following the Company's success for years to come."

About Michael J. Edwards

Michael J. Edwards most recently served as President and Chief Executive Office of eBags, the leading online retailer of luggage, backpacks and travel-related accessories. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President Global Merchandising at Staples Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Borders, and President and Chief Executive of Lucy Activewear. Mr. Edwards currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Flexsteel, Central Garden and Pet and Drexel University and previously served on the Board of International Council of Shopping Centers. Mr. Edwards is the recipient of the Anti-Defamation League American Heritage Award and was a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. He graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson (www.hannaandersson.com) was founded in 1983 and is a leading premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand. Hanna Andersson is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with superior quality, classic styling and unique designs. The Company's products are designed for babies, boys and girls, ages newborn to 12 years with a complimentary assortment of women's apparel. Hanna Andersson reaches its customers through a seamless omni-channel platform e-commerce, catalog and retail.

