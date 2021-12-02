Michael J. Walzer Recognized for Excellence in Education and Sports Motivation

Mr. Walzer was inspired to become a teacher during his senior year of high school, when he worked as a math tutor for third graders. He also displayed a natural talent for math at a young age. As an elementary school student, Mr. Walzer recalls achieving perfect scores on math examinations by devoting minimal effort at best.

Likewise, Mr. Walzer's athletic prowess emerged during high school as well. He earned first place honors in numerous track competitions and qualified for the state finals in 1971 finishing 13th place in the mile run with a time of 4:44.

Five years later, Mr. Walzer obtained a Bachelor of Science in elementary education at Kent State University. He was subsequently recruited as a teacher for Akron Public Schools. Throughout the following 30 years, Mr. Walzer taught math, science and history to students in grades five, six, seven, eight and nine.

During this period, Mr. Walzer also thrived as a coach of a soccer and track at Litchfield Middle School on the west side of Akron for nearly 20 years. The track teams has several winning seasons but only one undefeated city championship in 1993. The most difficult aspect of coaching soccer was to figure out how to reduce the number of players on the team to 28 by cutting scores of other athletes who had the talent to start for most of our opponents. Most teams went undefeated but the ones that suffered one loss or tie showed plenty of class, learned from it and finished the season strong. Many of them were valuable members of the track team in the spring.

Though Mr. Walzer retired from teaching on a full-time basis in 2006, he continues to excel as a substitute teacher for various school districts in Summit County, Ohio, where he teaches physical education, special education and art. He has additionally served as a poll worker for the Summit County Board of Elections since 2016. In order to increase accessibility for higher education, Mr. Walzer actively contributes to the Kent State Alumni Association's High School Scholarship Fund.

Mr. Walzer attributes a great deal of his success to his parents and his Roman Catholic upbringing. He credits his younger brother, Stephen Walzer, for exemplifying the importance of enjoying the act of playing a sport, rather than focusing entirely on the outcome of the game. Due to the inevitability of losses and disappointing performances in sports, Mr. Walzer strongly advises aspiring coaches to learn from their mistakes and acknowledge flaws in their coaching strategies without shame or embarrassment.

In his spare time, Mr. Walzer enjoys tennis, ping pong and staying active as a member of the Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club. He also harbors a deep passion for poetry and has had two of his poems published by Eber & Wein Publishers.

