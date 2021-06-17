Michael Jackson ONE By Cirque du Soleil Returns To Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Aug. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with the Estate of Michael Jackson, will reopen its exclusive residency at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021. The internationally acclaimed production, called "strikingly beautiful and emotional" by the Los Angeles Times and a "virtual parade of 'wow' moments" by Rolling Stone, will perform five nights a week at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.

Inspired by the King of Pop and featuring his acclaimed music, the show returns to the Michael Jackson ONE Theater in time to celebrate Michael's August 29 birthday. Special events in the theater that weekend will commemorate both the birthday of the greatest entertainer of all time and the show reopening. In honor of the occasion, a special room rate for fans is available at Mandalay Bay and Delano. For details on the birthday weekend celebration, visit: www.facebook.com/event.

Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals immersing the audience into the world of Michael's music. Driven by his biggest hits heard like never before in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound environment – ONE takes the audience through a seamless visual and musical montage, at the heart of a world that is in turn majestic, playful, magical and heart-warming.

SHOW SCHEDULE Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY 8/19, 8/22, 8/23, 8/26, 8/29, 8/30, 9/2, 9/6, 9/9, 9/13, 12/31 DARK DAYS Tuesday and Wednesday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS 10/11, 11/29 Additional Performances Tuesday, 12/28 at 7pm and 9:30pm Friday, 12/31 at 4:30pm TICKET PRICES Tickets starting at $69 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: Call 888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866. Go to cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one.

*Please note that show schedules are subject to change.

Health & Safety

MGM Resorts' comprehensive "Seven-Point Safety Plan" is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com. The Company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols.

