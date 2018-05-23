Michael Jackson's Very Special Birthday To Be Celebrated Worldwide Today With Events Everywhere And A Release Of "Michael Jackson X Mark Ronson: Diamonds Are Invincible"

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The entire world is coming together today for the Diamond Celebration for Michael Jackson's birthday. From a giant Diamond Celebration crown at Southbank – Observation Point in London, to a mural in Hamburg, Germany, to fan generated gatherings in Japan, Spain, Moscow and more, to a party for over 1300 fans in Las Vegas, events are planned to salute the King of Pop, the greatest entertainer of all time and the biggest selling solo artist in history. In order to recognize the importance of the day, Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson are releasing Michael Jackson x Mark Ronson: Diamonds are Invincible, Grammy award winning producer/artist/DJ Mark Ronson's take on some of Michael Jackson's biggest hits.

Listen Here (Spotify or iTunes)

Ronson said, "It was such an amazing, awe-inspiring and insanely intimidating task to put this together, although you'd need hours and hours to fit all of Michael's classic tunes into one track. I wanted this to feel like being on the dancefloor at a sweaty, wild NYC club getting down to as much MJ as possible in five minutes. And I can't wait for you to all hear the extended version coming soon."

Tonight in Las Vegas, after a performance of the acclaimed Michael Jackson ONE show by Cirque du Soleil (Broll HERE), hundreds of fans, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Michael's children, plus his brothers Jackie, Tito, and other celebs such as Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashlee Simpsons Ross and Evan Ross and sports figures such as Blake Griffin will be on hand for the Diamond Birthday Celebration at the Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay, hosted by Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson. Prince and Paris will be a part of a special presentation to their father from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation for which Paris is an Ambassador. A DJ set from Mark Ronson and a surprise performance by an 8x Grammy winning star will entertain the crowd.

Earlier in the day, luxury shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti announced "Giuseppe Tribute to Michael Jackson", a limited-edition sneaker collection with each pair numbered in sequence, available in mid-October in select Giuseppe Zanotti stores worldwide and giuseppezanotti.com, and exclusively at Neiman Marcus and Neimanmarcus.com in the US. Created in partnership with the Estate of Michael Jackson, each exclusive sneaker will be numbered in sequence and will feature Swarovski crystals on the fasteners and Michael's name engraved on the buckle.

Other salutes to Michael's birthday are BOSS's release today of a capsule collection that includes a new edition of the iconic suit that he wore on the cover of Thriller and three unisex T-shirts, each featuring an iconic moment in Michael Jackson's career. And sonic experts Master & Dynamic's have created a special limited edition wireless headphones available worldwide.

The cultural relevancy of Michael Jackson's music and legacy has never been more evident:

A hit Vegas show, a Broadway play in the works, a huge Drake track on which Michael is the featured vocalist, a limited edition sneaker from one of the world's top luxury designer and a critically acclaimed Michael Jackson-inspired exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The popularity of the iconic artist and his music show no signs of slowing down. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced last week that 21 different songs and three albums, spanning Jackson's career, have garnered major new Gold and Platinum certifications. With 67M Facebook followers & 8.5M YouTube subscribers & 5.3B video views, Michael Jackson is as hot as ever.

SOURCE The Estate of Michael Jackson