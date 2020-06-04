Michael Jordan's First Championship Run Game Worn Shoes & Jersey HIt Auction Block - Expected to Bring $100K+

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEARS Online Auctions - ends Saturday, June 6, 2020. Initial bids must be placed by 10:00 PM CST. Purchased at a Chicago Area American Heart Association Auction in 1991, an autographed game-worn jersey and signed shoes are being offered by the original owner for sale at MEARS Online Auctions. The 1990-1991 home jersey is personally autographed and has been graded a perfect A10 by MEARS Authentication. In addition, a very rare pair of 1991 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Air Jordan autographed game-worn shoes worn during the playoff run are for sale. The design of the shoes was worn exclusively for the playoffs. A red Jumpman wristband was worn during the playoffs versus the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers is included. Industry estimates predict the shoes and jersey may sell for over $100,000 each. A pair of 1985 Michael Jordan rookie shoes recently sold for $560,000.

Items are available at www.mearsonlineauctions.com. Questions may be directed to Troy R. Kinunen at [email protected] or call (414)-828-9990.

1991 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Autographed Game Worn Playoff Shoes & Matching Wristband

1990-1991 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Autographed Game Worn Home Jersey (MEARS A10/JSA/Consignor LOA) "2nd MVP Season, American Heart Society Auction"

