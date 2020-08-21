Michael Katz Joins 8Hours Foundation Advisory Board - Former Marketing Director of Mattel, President of Atari Video Game Division, and President of SEGA USA

Michael Katz is an industry titan, with 25 years experience in the video game entertainment sector. He is well-known for his effective marketing campaigns, having helped major brands bring novel products to mass market with great success. His wealth of experience will prove indispensable to the 8Hours Foundation and our own mission of launching our next generation gaming platform.

Career

In 1975, Katz served as Director of New Product Category Marketing at Mattel, helping launch their portable hand-held game line, leading to $400million in annual business and ultimately facilitating the launch of the Mattel Electronics Division and Mattel's Intellivision video game system.

Michale Katz also served as Vice President of Marketing at Coleco, helping launch ColecoVision, a console that would go on to beat out Intellivision and Atari, rapidly becoming a bestseller with classic titles like Donkey Kong and Pacman.

He would later become President at Epyx, where his aptitude for product placement saw the company outperforming Electronic Arts in game sales, taking the company from a specialized game software company to one of the leading mass market game publishers. Katz also spent time as President of Atari's video game division, spearheading its resurgence and public offering under Jack Tramiel.

In 1989, Katz became President of SEGA Entertainment USA, launching the SEGA Genesis and spearheading a console war against Nintendo, giving rise to the now legendary "SEGA does what Nintendon't" marketing campaign. Michael oversaw the sale of 29 million console units during his tenure.

Michael then went on to form the highly successful 'Michael Katz & Associates' consulting firm, working across interactive software, multimedia, internet and toy industries, being heralded by Next Generation Magazine as the industry's premier firm in executive search.

Katz has repeatedly demonstrated tenacity and an innate ability to take novel gaming products and drive them and their respective companies to great heights. At the 8Hours Foundation, with our focus on novel digital and gaming systems, there could not be a better alignment.

Michael Katz - Official Advisory Board Member

We are incredibly excited to have Michael join us. His industry weight is unmatched, having been part of some of the most successful novel product launches in gaming history. With extensive experience working at the head of Atari, SEGA and Mattel, we are confident Michael's advisory will prove indispensable for our future success, having already led major gaming companies to new heights and product areas.

Michael Katz joins a truly all-star advisory board, featuring key players from popular franchises such as Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Tetris. With AAA+ talent behind us, the sky's the limit.

We hope you are as excited as we are to welcome Michael at the dawn of the launch of VIMworld. We can't wait for you to join us on our epic journey to bring PlayTable and VIMworld to the forefront of the blockchain gaming, collectibles and toy industry.

About VIMworld.

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (Smart NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play help each other thrive. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs themselves, each one unique and permanent. VIMs are Smart NFTs that will provide an unquestionable system of authentication and allow their owners to both store and build value through play and meaningful connections to others.

The 8Hours Foundation is dedicated to fostering social bonds between people because our relationships with family and friends are the most important things in the world. For more information about VIMworld, please follow our social media channels:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vimworldglobal

Telegram: https://t.me/VIMworld

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vimworldofficial/

Website: https://vimworld.com/

SOURCE 8Hours Foundation

Related Links

https://vimworld.com/

