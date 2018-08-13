Michael Kors Kicks Off 5th Anniversary Watch Hunger Stop Campaign To Fight Global Hunger

ARTIST ELI SUDBRACK | ASSUME VIVID ASTRO FOCUS

In celebration of the campaign's 5th anniversary, Michael Kors has partnered with Eli Sudbrack I AVAF, a multi-media artist living and working between São Paulo and New York, for the 2018 Watch Hunger Stop campaign. In his signature, colorful style, Sudbrack created the design for this year's limited-edition t-shirt.

"When I was invited to this project, I was so happy to finally do something where I could reach out and help people's lives in a very concrete way," says Sudbrack. "I think every artist should do more of this, especially in the world we live in now. I come from a country that has a lot of issues with hunger and education. If you can solve those two problems, the world would be different."

WATCH HUNGER STOP T-SHIRTS

For the first time, Michael Kors' Watch Hunger Stop limited-edition t-shirts will be available for purchase online and in every Michael Kors lifestyle store in the US as well as select global stores. Created by Eli Sudbrack I AVAF, the t-shirt design honors the U.N. goal of achieving Zero Hunger in the world by 2030. For every t-shirt sold, Michael Kors will donate 100 meals to children in need through the World Food Programme, which means that 100% of the profits go to help feed hungry children.* Better yet, Michael Kors will donate 100 additional meals to WFP if customers "wear it and share it" by snapping a "selfless" selfie in their Watch Hunger Stop t-shirt and posting it online with the hashtag #watchhungerstop.*

PARTNERSHIP WITH KATE HUDSON

Kate Hudson knows the importance of supporting children and their communities. Michael Kors is honored to continue its partnership with the actress, author, entrepreneur and longtime supporter of Watch Hunger Stop and WFP, who will once again lend her talents to support the cause.

"There's something so simple but so deeply important about the work that the World Food Programme does," says Hudson. "It is not just that [WFP] feeds children—though they do that and it's incredible. They also work to support families and education and local economies, working towards a bigger picture that enables communities, and ultimately countries, to get back on their feet. I really do believe that if we work together at this, we will see an end to world hunger."

INTRODUCING HAILEE STEINFELD

Hailee Steinfeld, who appeared in the 2017 Michael Kors The Walk campaign, will lend her influence to the cause for the first time this year.

"It was an honor to team up with Michael Kors again, this time for such an important, worthy cause," says the actress and singer. "All children deserve to have their basic needs met in order to fulfill their greatest potential. If we band together, we can end hunger for good."

WATCH HUNGER STOP SPECIAL-EDITION RUNWAY WATCH

Special-edition watches have been a part of the Watch Hunger Stop effort since its inception, with 100 meals donated to WFP for each watch sold.* This year, the iconic Runway watch features a gold-tone case in a slimmer profile with a detailed map of the world on a turquoise-hued dial. The unisex style is sold exclusively this fall in select Michael Kors stores worldwide and online at michaelkors.com and retails for $275.

SNAP TO DONATE

To mark World Food Day, Michael Kors has created a special Watch Hunger Stop Snapchat geofilter that will launch on October 1. Just stop by almost any Michael Kors store in the US or UK, snap using the special geofilter, and 25 meals will be donated to WFP.*

SHARE THE MEAL

Share The Meal is the world's first app against global hunger. An initiative of WFP, Share The Meal has bright, charming graphics, an effortless interface, and a wealth of facts and photos about people and places you're delighted to get to know. With Share The Meal, you can donate as little as $.50 with a tap on your screen—and know you've helped someone. Download the Share The Meal app at http://wfpusa.org/MKSTM2017.

MORE WAYS TO DONATE

During the month of October, customers can make a donation directly to WFP at the register in select Michael Kors stores around the globe. Just $5 feeds a child in school for a month.

In select countries, visitors to WatchHungerStop.com can follow the on-screen link to donate to WFP directly. In the US, users can also text the word MKHUNGER to 50555 to make a $5 gift (message and data rates may apply).

"Hunger is a global problem but it's also a solvable one," said Michael Kors. "However much you choose to get involved, you will make a real difference in someone's life. One of my dreams is to see a world with Zero Hunger, and we are working hard with the United Nations World Food Programme to make that a reality. I'm proud of what Watch Hunger Stop has been able to accomplish so far, but we're not done. So we continue to work together to zero."

* For each Watch Hunger Stop t-shirt or watch purchased from a Michael Kors retail store or official Michael Kors website, Michael Kors will donate 100 meals (US $25) to WFP. For each Watch Hunger Stop t-shirt selfie, Michael Kors will donate 100 meals (US $25) to WFP. For each snap using the Snapchat Watch Hunger Stop geofilter, Michael Kors will donate 25 meals (US $6.25) to WFP. Michael Kors will donate up to two million meals to WFP through 3/31/2019. WFP does not endorse any product or service.

About Watch Hunger Stop

Watch Hunger Stop, established in 2013, raises funds and awareness to help achieve a world with zero hunger. The brand's partner in the effort is the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and funds go to support WFP's school meals program. In 2015, Michael Kors was named a Global Ambassador Against Hunger for the United Nations World Food Programme; in 2016, he was awarded the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by WFP USA for his dedicated efforts to highlight and alleviate the crisis of hunger.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

About the World Food Programme

The United Nations World Food Programme—saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

