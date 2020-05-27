Michael Krenz Joins The Forge Companies as Senior Traditional Trust Manager of Advocacy Trust

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocacy Trust is pleased to announce that Michael Krenz is joining The Forge Companies team as the Senior Traditional Trust Manager.

Michael comes to The Forge Companies with over 30 years of experience with trusts and wealth management. His responsibilities will include planning, implementing, and directing Advocacy Trust's new traditional trust line of business that will meet the current and future needs of our clients. During the business start-up period, Michael will also assist in enhancing certain fiduciary functions, including real estate management, tax reporting, and other administrative support areas.

Michael attended Siena College and Gonzaga University School of Law. In addition, he had earned his CTFA, CISP, and Series 63 designations and has had a broad career in the trust and financial service world, including overseeing the wealth division of a top 50 national bank and operating as a senior trust manager and a chief compliance officer for BB&T.

Prior to joining Advocacy Trust, Michael worked for First Citizens Bank as the chief fiduciary officer responsible for trust administration and compliance. During his tenure, he also served as the manager of tax and trust special assets and chaired the discretionary review, trust fees, and new business committees.

Michael played Division I tennis, played on a satellite tennis tour, and is currently a member of the United States Professional Tennis Association. He lives in Clemmons, North Carolina with his wife Shana and two sons, Lachlan and Collin. He enjoys time with his family, playing and teaching tennis, helping his wife coach the West Forsyth High School girls' tennis team, playing golf, and traveling.

