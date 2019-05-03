Michael Leland Joins CED as Senior Director of Operations & Outreach

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Leland joined the Committee for Economic Development (CED) on April 29 as Senior Director of Operations and Outreach. He is responsible for maximizing CED's external and internal relations through engagement with policymakers, planning and implementation of outreach programs, and managing foundation grants and funding for CED programs.

Leland has over 10 years of experience in strategic outreach for non-profits, state government, and state-based think tanks. He was most recently an Officer at the Pew Charitable Trusts supporting their Dental and Public Safety Performance Projects.

Prior to that, Leland served as Associate Director of Outreach for the Mercatus Center at George Mason University's state outreach program. He got his start in public policy in the coalition relations department of The Heritage Foundation.

"It is a privilege to join America's premiere non-partisan, business-led, public policy organization with a pedigree spanning decades of high-quality research that has informed leaders domestically and internationally." said Leland. "I look forward to working with CED's team, Trustees, and policy stakeholders, both private and public sectors to continue developing fact-based solutions to the economic and social issues of the day."

About the Committee for Economic Development

The Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy organization that provides well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions to our nation's most critical economic issues. Since its inception in 1924, CED has addressed national priorities that promote sustained economic growth and development to benefit all Americans. Learn more at www.ced.org.

