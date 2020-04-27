Michael Leue Begins Leading the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority As CEO

"Mike brings vast experience to his new post and we are confident that he will put his knowledge of the San Pedro Bay Rail complex and railroad industry, as well as his working relationships with many of ACTA's stakeholders, to good work," said Suzie Price, ACTA chair and councilmember who represents Long Beach's 3 rd district. "Mike has the full confidence of the Board and we are anticipating great growth under his leadership."

Michael Leue joins ACTA following more than three decades of experience in leadership, management and design for ports, railroads and transportation agencies located throughout the U.S. and internationally. Mr. Leue has provided corporate leadership to Fortune 500 companies supporting business operations including personnel, legal, marketing and finance. He offers leadership that anticipates challenges and envisions solutions to deliver excellence to our customers and stakeholders.

"I am excited to join ACTA," said Mr. Leue. "My 40-year career in port and railroad engineering and executive experience at Fortune 500 companies provide a strong foundation to serve in this leadership role at ACTA. Having worked on rail operations planning and engineering on the Corridor since its inception and being a local community member, I bring an understanding of the history, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

ACTA is the intergovernmental agency (formed under the joint powers authority of the cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach) that oversees the dedicated section of railway from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to downtown Los Angeles (the "Corridor"). Fifteen percent of the nation's container traffic travels through the Corridor. Created to address concerns about increasing levels of at-grade traffic through communities in the area, the Corridor project represent a $2 billion+ investment in rail-based infrastructure. The Corridor has successfully improved conditions in communities with reduced traffic congestion, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and improved safety with removal of over 200 at-grade crossings.

CONTACT:

Courtney Torres (818) 804-1079

SOURCE Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority