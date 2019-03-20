Michael Loeb's Loeb.nyc Unveils Branding That Taps Company Strengths: Adapt, Respond, Succeed

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Loeb, president and CEO of Loeb.nyc , the New York City-based venture collective, recently introduced the company's new branding. Central to Loeb.nyc's branding is the hexagon, a six-sided figure known to be the most efficient and least wasteful shape in all of nature. This figure is seen in various iterations on the company's website, digital and print assets, and the form also plays an active role in the company's interior design.

Rich Vogel and Michael Loeb of Loeb.nyc

"Since the beginning, I've envisioned Loeb.nyc as a dynamic environment that allows for elasticity, growth, and, most importantly, strength – strong concepts, strong partnerships, and a group of strong minds wholly dedicated to success," said Michael Loeb during the unveiling of his company's logo, website and other branding. "The hexagon is a symbol you'll find not just in our logo but throughout or physical space which, like the shape itself, is constructed to adapt and respond with utmost proficiency."

Following Loeb's remarks, startup founders, employees and other stakeholders of Loeb.nyc were introduced to the new website which outlines the company's mission, expert methodology, and the "tool shed" of shared services that provides Loeb.NYC startups access to skilled consultants in a variety of disciplines including operations, sales and marketing, data analytics and technology.

Rich Vogel, founding partner and CFO of Loeb.nyc, said: "The hexagon is an appropriate metaphor for how this company operates each and every day. Loeb.nyc is a group of professionals working together to obviate anything that may allow for failure as we create and fully embrace a culture of achievement. While our approach is merit-based and studied, we are all deeply dedicated to interaction, innovation and the flexibility required to grow winning businesses."

Loeb and Vogel's venture collective is comprised of roughly two-dozen startups and early stage investments including digital platforms, direct-to-consumer products, and enterprise solutions. The ever-growing portfolio of Loeb.nyc companies includes 3x3 Insights, All The Rooms, Butler Hospitality, Dashride, Fetch Rewards, Finexio, Mercato, OpenMessage, Payoneer, Penrose Hill, Popwallet, SingleComm, Sio Beauty, Steady, SummitSync, Sweet Defeat, and Thnks. With holdings around the country, Loeb.nyc is headquartered in a Midtown Manhattan tower where it occupies three full floors.

ABOUT MICHAEL LOEB

Michael Loeb is a New York-based veteran entrepreneur and Direct Marketing Association Hall-of-Famer who has backed, built, or funded over fifty successful companies. Chief among his successes are Priceline.com, known for its travel deals and travel search engine, and Synapse (acquired by Time, Inc.). Loeb now leads Loeb.nyc and Loeb Enterprises both of which are based in New York City. A leading New York philanthropist, Loeb donates to a variety of charities, and he's donated the location fees related to his Hampton's home being used as a set for the Showtime television series Billions. A graduate of Amherst College, Loeb helped established and provides ongoing support to the Loeb Center for Career Exploration and Planning.

About Rich Vogel

Rich Vogel is a seasoned marketing executive and startup advisor who co-founded both Loeb Enterprises and Loeb.nyc. In his role as CFO and COO, Vogel directs all operations while overseeing the finances of both entities. A celebrated marketer, he has spent a career forming businesses and is known for advancing concepts from the idea stage to marketplace success and rewarding exit. Prior to forming Loeb Enterprises with Michael Loeb, Vogel was the president of MDSC Corp where he established partnerships with leading credit card issuers, major publishers, international airlines and e-commerce companies. As a partner and contributor, he is actively involved with The Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Connecticut. Vogel also directs Loeb.nyc's participation in PeacePlayers International, an organization devoted to using the power of sport to unite and inspire youth around the world. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and earned his MBA at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

About Loeb.nyc

The venture arm of Loeb Enterprises, Loeb.nyc is a startup lab and early-stage private investor built on the belief that aligning the right people with the right ideas creates successful companies. Want to pitch an investment idea? More information can be found at www.loeb.nyc.

Press Contact: Shea Communications, Richard Shea, (212) 627-5766

SOURCE Loeb.nyc