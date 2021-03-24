Michael MacDonald Tapped as VP Sales & Marketing, Eastern United States

MacDonald boasts an impressive track record as an insightful coach with high levels of energy, enthusiasm, and integrity that brings out the best in teams to produce exceptional results. His approach to work is practically solving problems and openly communicating the state of affairs to build trust and mutual respect.

The Wound Pros completed a remarkable year of growth in 2020, having grown its operations into 16 states across the US and strengthened its advanced wound dressing supplies fulfilment business. The company is also leveraging artificial intelligence to address inequities in healthcare access for the socio-economically disadvantaged. As Vice President of Sales and Marketing for The Wound Pros eastern operations, Michael will bring a wealth of experience in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, veterinary wound care, pharmacy operations and hospice care.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed company. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides advanced wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "high tech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients. All in all, the company lives its "3D" mantra that, "Better Data, Better Documentation, Leads to Better Decision."

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

