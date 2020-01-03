Michael Mao and Yi Pin Ng of Yunqi Partners nominated for the 3rd consecutive year to Forbes China Midas 100

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Mao and Yi Pin Ng, Founding Partners of Yunqi Partners, were nominated for the Forbes China Midas 100 List for the 3rd consecutive year released by Forbes on December 30, 2019. The Forbes China Midas 100 List, with a history of more than 10 years, is designed to identify the savviest fund investors with promising returns in China.

Interviewed by Forbes, Yi Pin Ng introduced Yunqi's team and investment strategies. Founded in 2014, Yunqi Partners has been dedicated to early and mid-term investments and looking for technology investment opportunities empowering industry upgrades. Yunqi has invested in nearly 80 outstanding start-ups in Corporate Services, B2B trading platforms, Autonomous driving, Robotics, Big data & Cloud computing, and Fintech. Exited projects include 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN), Intco Medical (SZ: 300677) and Yiqixie (with full ownership taken by Kuaishou).

Additionally, Yunqi's global portfolios have emerged over 10 Unicorns and industry leaders. For example, PingCAP, an open-source DDB (distributed database) company, has been deployed by more than 500 leading international and domestic companies; and Keenon, vendor of food delivery robots for Haidilao, has been widely reported by Bloomberg, Washington Post, etc.

As a VC focusing on technology and To B internet, Yunqi Partners has built a strong team with rich industry and technology experience. Depending on flat structure, hyper efficient communication and strategic collaboration, Yunqi is always positioned as a boutique venture capital fund.

SOURCE Yunqi Partners