Michael Morris joins Flexpoint Ford as Managing Director, Expanding the Firm's Asset Opportunities Investment Team

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that Michael Morris has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in its Chicago office. Mr. Morris will focus on identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities in the Firm's asset opportunities funds. In September 2021, Flexpoint closed on $825 million of committed capital to Flexpoint Asset Opportunity Fund II, and Mr. Morris's arrival expands the Firm's existing senior investment team.

Mr. Morris brings deep investing experience to his new position at Flexpoint. Most recently, Mr. Morris was a Managing Director at Northleaf Capital Partners where he had responsibility for leading opportunistic corporate and asset-backed investments globally. During his tenure at Northleaf Capital Partners, Mr. Morris led numerous investments across a variety of subsectors including litigation finance, music royalties, and consumer financial services. Prior to joining Northleaf Capital Partners, Mr. Morris was a Principal at H.I.G. Capital and also worked at Moelis & Company and Macquarie Capital.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to Flexpoint. His investment expertise and broad network will help expand our ability to deploy capital in opportunistic asset-driven investments across financial services subsectors and assets," said Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Flexpoint.

Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner, also noted, "Michael's skills and experience are highly complementary to Flexpoint as we continue to build our team of talented investment professionals."

"Flexpoint is one of the leading financial services and healthcare focused investment firms, and I am excited to join a team where I believe my extensive background in middle market asset-backed and opportunistic investing will help the Firm build on its already impressive investment platform," said Mr. Morris.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $5.67 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York, New York. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

