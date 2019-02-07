Michael Nieto Joins WRA as San Diego Office Director

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WRA, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Nieto as San Diego Office Director. Mike brings more than 16 years of experience in environmental consulting and natural resources management throughout southern California.

Nieto_Michael

"I am really excited to have Mike join the WRA family," said Geoff Smick, WRA Chief Executive Officer. "His technical and regulatory experience is a perfect fit for our growing San Diego office. We value his ability to build trust, be responsive to client needs, and provide innovative solutions. He is a great resource for our southern California clients as well as our San Diego team."

Beginning his career as a wetland-focused botanist, Mike has spent the past decade leading complex projects on both the federal and regional levels. Through a focus on quality, responsiveness, and innovation, Mike has successfully managed repeat work with agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, regional sovereign tribal nations, San Diego Gas and Electric, and the City and County of San Diego.

Mike has built a strong reputation helping clients navigate regulatory and biological challenges from inception to completion. At WRA, his focus will be to continue to support existing public and private clients in key markets while expanding the company's client base and services in the San Diego region.

"Originally trained as a botanist, I like to help things grow," said Mike. "I am excited to join WRA, a solution-focused company that has a track record of providing creative ecological approaches to solve problems with the regulatory knowledge and staff firepower to back it up."

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of California, San Diego and is active in a number of professional organizations including the Association of Environmental Professionals, California Native Plant Society, Society of Wetland Scientists, and Society of American Military Engineers.

Mike lives in Ocean Beach with his wife, toddler, and two Chihuahuas. He loves hiking the beaches and canyons of San Diego and takes advantage of the natural beauty southern California has to offer as often as he can. Mike is a former fencer, current surfer, erstwhile actor, incidental musician, and is looking forward to meeting you.

Please contact Mike on the WRA website or LinkedIn.

WRA, Inc. provides professional consulting services in plant, wildlife, and wetland ecology, regulatory compliance, mitigation banking, CEQA/NEPA, GIS, and landscape architecture. Formed in 1981, the firm is a certified small business (OSBCR ref. #13333) with more than 90 professionals who have completed more than 3,000 projects for public agencies, non-profit, and private organizations. WRA has offices throughout California. For more information, visit www.wra-ca.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Agraz

Phone: 415.454.8868

Email: agraz@wra-ca.com

SOURCE WRA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wra-ca.com

