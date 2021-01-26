Michael Norton Joins P&R Dental Strategies as General Manager of DentalMarketIQ®

Norton has over 20 years of experience in the dental device industry with proven success running large sales departments, setting strategy and driving revenue growth, including at Burkhart Dental where he was Director of Equipment & Technology Sales. Throughout his career, Norton has been an active member of the Dental Trade Alliance (DTA), the leading trade association of dental distributors, dental laboratories and manufacturers, where he was a member of the DTA Data Committee and the Chair of the DTA Membership Committee. Norton also brings an entrepreneurial drive and vision to DentalMarketIQ, having founded his own highly innovative dental start-up and his own management consulting firm, which provided strategic and operational guidance to dental device manufacturers and distributors.

As General Manager, Norton will ensure that DentalMarketIQ's industry-leading data assets, next-generation analytics and deep domain expertise are harnessed to provide actionable, data-driven insights to dental suppliers, enabling them to adapt to, and thrive in, the 'new normal' dental market. Norton will also oversee DentalMarketIQ's strategic data partnership with the DTA, under which DentalMarketIQ aggregates sales data from, and provides market reports to, DTA members.

"Michael brings a wealth of industry knowledge and market experience to DentalMarketIQ," says Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies. "He is a well-known, highly-respected industry thought leader whose connections within the close-knit dental device industry will drive growth for our business and help us tap into the changing needs and new business challenges facing dental suppliers in the post-COVID-19 dental market. Better still, Michael has a very keen appreciation for the power that the right data at the right time can have in providing actionable insights for dental device manufacturers, suppliers and distributors."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the DentalMarketIQ team," says Norton, "DentalMarketIQ is well-known throughout the dental supply industry as an innovator and has been providing suppliers with cutting edge insights, data and analytics for years. Having worked for a major distributor, I understand the critical need for comprehensive data and analytics to guide a successful business strategy – especially during such an unpredictable and challenging time for the market."

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

About DentalMarketIQ®

DentalMarketIQ® is the leading provider of business intelligence and data for dental equipment and merchandise suppliers. Maintaining the most comprehensive dentist location and dental claims database in the country, DentalMarketIQ provides suppliers with a trusted, single source of truth on nearly all active U.S. dentists to guide suppliers to the highest-potential sales targets and support their future growth strategies. Through data and analytics, engagement and execution support and consulting services, we help dental suppliers acquire new customers, keep and grow existing customers, introduce new products and enter new markets. With these powerful data solutions and a team of dental market and analytics experts to help suppliers better understand their markets, DentalMarketIQ is the authority on dental industry trends, developments and business optimization solutions. DentalMarketIQ is a division of P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, the premier dental insights company.

