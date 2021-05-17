Michael P. Rubinstein, MD, FAAOS, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FULLERTON, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael P. Rubinstein, MD, FAAOS, FACS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon.

Dr. Michael Rubinstein, M.D.

Leading an impressive medical career for 32 years, Dr. Michael Rubinstein, M.D. is a highly experienced orthopedic surgeon specializing in the upper extremity and sports medicine. He is currently practicing at Fullerton Orthopedic Surgery, offering top quality services in all facets of his specialty, including trauma, arthritis, complex reconstructions of the arm and hand, carpal tunnel syndrome, and more. Dedicated to his patient's well-being, Dr. Rubinstein demonstrates the highest level of compassion. It is important to him that his patients regain function again. In addition to his clinical role, Dr. Rubinstein serves as a Clinical Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Irvine.



In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Rubinstein completed his undergraduate studies at Harvard University with his Bachelor of Arts degree and obtained his Doctorate of Medicine degree at New York Medical College. Then he completed an internship and residency at Lennox Hill Hospital, followed by a fellowship at Harvard University. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Rubinstein is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery and Surgery of the Hand from the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He is also certified as a Qualified Medical Examiner, X-Ray Supervisor, and P.A. Supervisor.



Alongside his private practice, Dr. Rubinstein is currently excelling as a Team Physician at Esperanza High School Football Club and a Medical Advisor in athletics at Placentia Yorba Linda Unified School District. He is also a Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of California, Irvine.



A distinguished member of his field, Dr. Rubinstein is a notable Fellow of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, American College of Surgeons, American College of Surgeons of the Hand, and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He continues to remain aware of the latest advancements in orthopedic surgery by maintaining active affiliations with several organizations, including the American Sports Medicine Institute, National Board of Medical Examiners, American College of Surgeons, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, American Medical Association, Orange County Medical Association, The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Rubinstein has received numerous Top Doctor awards.



Dr. Rubinstein is married to his wife of 40 years.



In honor of this recognition, Dr. Rubinstein would like to dedicate this to Dr. Francis Mendoza and Dr. Barry Simpson.



To learn more, please visit https://fcppfullertonortho.com/meet-our-team/dr-rubinstein/.



