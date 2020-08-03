Michael Paley, Former Aptima CEO Joins Awayr AI Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Paley has officially joined Awayr AI's advisory board. Awayr AI is a leading Boston artificial intelligence startup, nominated for "Innovation of the Year 2019" by the New England Business Association, and listed as a "Top Startup to Watch in 2020" by Builtin. Awayr AI's software modeling tools help systems engineers improve human machine interface safety and usability in ground vehicles, aircraft and more.

Awayr AI's CEO, Mr. Adam M. Beal, said, "Dr. Paley has been an important technology and business leader in the fields of defense and human performance. We are excited to work with him and we believe his mentorship will be instrumental in increasing the impact of Awayr AI's technological contributions and accelerating our business trajectory."

Michael Paley, Ph.D., is an experienced business executive and research scientist with a particular focus on the interaction between humans and technology, is the Founder of Sendero Advisory, a Partner at One Defense, and holds several advisory board positions. His work across these organizations includes start-up mentoring, strategy development and execution, go-to-market planning, business development, and capital raising. An Industrial and Organizational Psychologist by training, Dr. Paley's technical work seeks to solve technical challenges in the areas of user experience, decision support, organizational design, artificial intelligence, data analytics and visualization. In addition to a deep understanding of technology design and development, he led effective organizations in a variety of functions, including corporate governance, strategy development, operations, business development, and program management. Previously, Michael served as President of IST Research a DARPA data collection and analytics company and was the Chief Executive Officer of Aptima, Inc, a $25M+ research and development company. Earlier in his career he was a Staff Member at MIT Lincoln Laboratory supporting the USAF AWACS Program Office. He received his Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Rochester.

To learn more about Awayr AI, visit https://www.awayrai.com. Other inquiries may be forwarded to [email protected].

