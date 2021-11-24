Michael R. Scoma is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MINEOLA, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael R. Scoma is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Infectious Disease Specialist for his years of dedicated work in the field.

With over seventeen years of experience, Dr. Scoma is well versed in Infectious Disease treatment and care. As an infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Hospital in Long Island and his practice Michael R. Scoma, Medical PC, Dr. Scoma treats all patients with care and compassion.



Michael R. Scoma

As the founder of Michael R. Scoma, Medical PC, Dr. Scoma currently practices at 173 Mineola Boulevard, Suite 403. He is accepting new patients, and is available for appointments, preventative care, and ongoing patient care. He also works at NYU Langone Hospital, which has 591 patient beds. Aside from medical practice, in his present capacity, Dr. Scoma serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor within the Department of Medicine at NYU Long Island School of Medicine.

From a young age, Dr. Scoma knew he wanted to pursue a career helping others. He started off earning his Bachelor of Science from Fordham University. In 2004, he graduated from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Coral Gables, FL. Seeking to further his education, Dr. Scoma then performed his residency in Internal Medicine at NYU Langone Hospital in Long Island from 2005 to 2008. He embarked on a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the Yale New-Haven Hospital from 2008 to 2010.

He is licensed by the State Board to practice medicine in New York. Dr. Scoma is board-certified in Infectious Diseases by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). Dr. Scoma specializes in treating the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection during the Coronavirus pandemic of 2020. A critical aspect of his day-to-day practice involves managing nosocomial infections, also known as hospital-acquired infections. Infectious Disease experts are critical members of the healthcare community during a pandemic, when thousands of members of the population become infected. As a highly trained Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Scoma works to prevent the spread of Coronavirus while also providing top-notch care for his patients.

Awards for Dr. Scoma's acclaimed work include the Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctors: 1st Edition, Newsday's Top Doctors on Long Island (2019-2020), and Top Doctors New York Metro Area digital guide (2018- 2021).

He is associated with the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA), which pursues the mission of reducing the burden of infectious diseases on the community. To give back to his community, Dr. Scoma is involved with charities, including St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.



When he isn't working, Dr. Scoma enjoys spending time with wife, Anna, and two children, Thomas and Charlotte. He would like to thank his family for their unwavering love and support. His hobbies include playing guitar and exercising.

