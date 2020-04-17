Michael S. Thaggard, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MERIDIAN, Miss., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael S. Thaggard, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Radiologist in the field of Medicine as the President and a Radiologist at Meridian Imaging, PA.

A private clinical radiology practice, Meridian Imaging was founded in 2007. Their practice offers all areas of diagnostic radiology, such as PET, MRI, CT scan, x-ray, bone density (DEXA), ultrasound, and nuclear medicine. In addition to imaging, they render minimally invasive vascular and interventional radiology services. Interventional services include diagnostic angiography and angioplasty and stent placement of narrowed arteries and veins.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Thaggard has developed a laudable reputation as a leading provider in the Lauderdale County. An acclaimed physician, he specializes in general diagnostic radiology and prostate and breast imaging. Prior to his career, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi College and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. Following his education, he worked as an intern and a resident at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas.

Remaining at the forefront of his field, Dr. Thaggard serves as a fellow of the American College of Radiology. In addition to this role, he maintains affiliations with the Radiological Society of North America, American Medical Association, Mississippi Medical Society, and the American Roentgen-Ray Association.

Dr. Thaggard dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his father Andrew Lamar Thaggard, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

