Michael Schulz joins VEON leadership team as Group Chief People Officer

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces Michael Schulz has been appointed as VEON's Group Chief People Officer.

Michael joins VEON from Puma Energy, where he led the company's People and Culture function and was a member of its Group Executive Committee. Michael previously held senior human resources roles at Petrofac and LafargeHolcim.

In his new role, Michael joins VEON's Group Executive Committee and will be appointed to the boards of directors of a number of the Group's operating companies.

"Our people are our most valuable asset in executing VEON's growth strategy", said Kaan Terzioğlu, VEON's Chief Executive Officer. "Michael Schulz, who joins our Group executive team today, will be a tremendous resource in supporting VEON's leadership in talent management and continuity across our operating companies and HQ operations."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

