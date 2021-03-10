Michael Shivers Joins Signature Systems as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Signature Systems, a global company that engineers, manufactures and distributes premium composite matting solutions for industrial, stadium, government and event applications, is pleased to announce Michael Shivers has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

(PRNewsfoto/Signature Systems)

In his new role, Shivers will be responsible for the global sales and marketing team. Jeff Condino, President of Signature Systems, said "Michael brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our sales and marketing efforts forward and accelerating our global growth."

Shivers holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University and has an extensive background in sales, business development, marketing and strategy. Prior to Signature, Shivers held multiple customer-facing positions with increasing responsibilities for Dynata, the world's largest first-party data and insights platform in Plano, Texas.

"I am thrilled to join Signature Systems at such an exciting time," said Michael Shivers. "Signature is positioned well for the future with a globally recognized brand and an executive leadership team with a clear vision for future growth. I am excited to lead our high-powered sales team and execute our growth plan."

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients in more than 60 countries. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. Its industry-leading HDPE composite mats — including leading brands MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck® and OmniDeck™ — are manufactured in the United States. signature-systems.com

Company Contact:

Jeremy Kolias

[email protected]

410-286-1273

SOURCE Signature Systems