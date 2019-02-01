Michael Stewart Joins Magnify Capital as Chief Investment Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnify Capital, LLC ("Magnify"), an Austin based real estate investment firm, expands its leadership team with the recent hire of Michael Stewart as Chief Investment Officer.

Michael joins the Magnify team from Castle Hill Partners located in Austin, Texas. Castle Hill Partners is a private investment firm which invests in commercial properties and related debt instruments with a well-established history in legal and financial resolutions, property operations and management, and commercial real estate development. Michael played a key role in all aspects of the underwriting, due diligence, structuring and execution process across Castle Hill's investment platform.

Prior to joining Castle Hill Partners, Michael worked in the Private Markets group for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas where he focused on underwriting and evaluating a variety of fund and principal investment transactions within the Private Equity and Real Asset groups.

Michael attended Texas A&M University where he earned an undergraduate degree in Finance and minor in economics. Michael also earned his Master's Degree from Texas A&M in Real Estate.

As Chief Investment Officer, Michael brings institutional expertise for underwriting and structuring complex real estate transactions to the fragmented world of single-family residential real estate investing, and adds operational experience to the firm's current and future investment fund offerings.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to Magnify Capital and the valuable insight he can provide as we work through future important investment decisions. His leadership and knowledge of a variety of investment transactions in addition to his operational experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our company, not only in SFR, but also in various other strategies," said Tommy Prate, Co-Founder and CEO of Magnify Capital.

Magnify Capital is a private investment company focused on acquiring residential real estate in markets throughout the United States. Founded by PE/hedge fund veteran, Tommy Prate, and real estate expert David Osborn, who founded the 4th-largest real estate brokerage in the country and is a best-selling author, Magnify Capital focuses on building institutional-quality investment funds and opportunities across single family residential, real estate-backed distressed debt, built-to-rent, and other real estate asset classes. Their team has the unique ability to source assets through time-test relationships with localized experts across the geographies in which they invest, giving them specialized insight in the macro- and microeconomic factors which affect each particular investment market.

