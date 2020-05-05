Michael Sullivan & Associates Provide Free Legal Guide and Resources to California Employers

This Legal Guide features quick search capabilities to find information fast. Accessible on any device, this complete Legal Guide was engineered to be accessible in conventional work spaces as well as remotely while at home.

"MS&A is here to help our community. Tens of millions of people have filed for unemployment claims in the U.S. with 2.8 million and growing in California alone. With increasing unemployment rates and employers seeking immediate assistance MS&A knew we had to make this Legal Guide available for free to help as many employers as possible in this time of need," asserts Michael Sullivan.

"In the spirit of sharing good works, Mike Sullivan's law firm has provided an excellent reference ebook of the nuts and bolts of COVID issues surrounding workers' compensation. This complimentary ebook will be updated as things progress. Thank you for producing this material in one place," says Suzanne Guyan of Guyan Consulting — a premier workers' compensation consulting firm.

MS&A Managing Partner Eric De Wames, stated, "Once we identified an opportunity to help and provide thought leadership and legal guidance, everything fell into place."

To access Navigating COVID-19: A Legal Guide for Employers for free, visit www.sullivanattorneys.com.

About Michael Sullivan & Associates

A full service law firm for California employers and insurance carriers, Michael Sullivan & Associates (MS&A) specializes in civil, employment, workers' compensation, and immigration law. Founded in 1996, MS&A is headquartered in Los Angeles with 8 additional locations in California. Marked by superior service, MS&A published its first edition of Sullivan on Comp (SOC) in 2011. SOC is a multi-volume treatise on California workers' compensation law. Updated monthly online and annually in print, this treatise has become the standard research text on California workers' compensation law.

