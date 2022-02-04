Michael Thomas is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Thomas is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his work in Fundraising and in acknowledgment of his work as the President and CEO of the English High School Association of Boston.

Michael Thomas is the President and CEO of the oldest public high school in America, the English High School in Boston, MA. Mr. Thomas has gained experience throughout 22 years in the fields of consulting and mortgage marketing, and is currently working as a Fundraiser for his alma mater.

Michael F. Thomas

Extensively educated, Mr. Thomas first attended Boston English High School, where he was on the honor roll and participated in many high school and college preparatory school activities. He began college at Harvard University in 1968, where he was the captain of the varsity baseball team and led them to the College World Series in 1971. Here he was also a member of the prestigious Harvard Standing Committee on Athletics. After graduating from Harvard University in 1972, he attended Columbia University in the City of New York from 1978-1980, graduating with a degree in Marketing and Marketing Management.

Mr. Thomas started his own company, Thomas Associates, in 1993. He provided boutique consulting and guidance for high-profile clients such as Land 'O Lakes, Polaroid, Ocean Spray, BCBS of Western NY, IBM, Gillette, and others. He worked as a Mortgage Loan Originator at First Mortgage Trust Inc. from 2001-2009, and then worked as the Senior Loan Originator at Envoy Mortgage from 2010-2017.

In 2009, Mr. Thomas began working as the President of the English High School Alumni Association in West Roxbury, MA. He also became a Fundraiser for the school in 2018, where he educates alumni on the advances the school has made in programing, graduation rates, MCAS, and school culture changes.



In 2021, the school celebrates its 200th anniversary. Mr. Thomas is currently leading efforts to get in contact with about 9,000 alumni to invite them to the school's virtual birthday party and encourage networking amongst former students. Interviewed by the Mission Hill Gazette about the event, he said, "We're asking class leaders to redouble their efforts to locate as many fellow alumni as possible before the virtual birthday party. There's a fresh sense of excitement in the air at English and we want everyone to participate." Former alumni include famous names like Leonard Nimoy, Herb Chambers, and Frank Bellottis.

Among his accomplishments, Mr. Thomas is proud of guiding the school's board towards strategic goals and gaining rapport and credibility with alumni members as he organizes the 200th birthday event. He has given numerous interviews about himself and his role at the school to publications such as the Mission Hill Gazette, WBSM, the Daily Voice, and the Boston Globe.

In his spare time, Mr. Thomas enjoys golfing, walking, lifting weights, and traveling the world. He is a member of the Harvard Club and the Adams Farm Gardening Club in Walpole, MA.

For more information, visit www.englishhighalumni.org.

