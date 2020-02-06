Michaela Podolsky & Melissa Lovy Launch MPXML

"I've worked with Michaela for over a year now. As time progressed it became clear that she really exempliﬁed The Melissa Lovy brand, a true Lovy Lady. Michaela's always on the pulse of trends, while remaining classic and true to her own style. Her connection with her audience is like no other. Michaela is the girl next door, always making you laugh all while wondering where her earrings are from," said Melissa Lovy , CEO & Creative Director of The Melissa Lovy brand. "Each project that we've partnered on with Michaela has been more successful than the last. We began discussing this collaboration together and all the details began easily coming together… I could not prouder of the designs."

The capsule collection is comprised of three pieces— a ring, an everyday hoop and a statement hoop— for a total of eight SKUs. Each piece is handmade in NYC, produced on a 3D printer for exact precision and to minimize waste, a core piece of importance to Melissa and Michaela. Each piece is brass-based and plated in either 14K gold or rhodium with a mix of high-shine and matte ﬁnish. The ring, Danielle, features a mix of semi-precious, hand-cut onyx and lapis stones. The everyday hoop, Carrie, and the statement hoop, Arielle, feature posts that are comprised of surgical steel which are hypoallergenic.

"As someone who always looks to their jewelry to add personality and conﬁdence, I created each piece to effortlessly ﬁt into every girls' wardrobe. This collection was thoughtfully designed to add that extra touch to elevate any outﬁt," said Michaela Podolsky, mega-inﬂuencer. "What was so important to me when creating each piece, was that they were completely versatile and ﬁt seamlessly into anyone's look, whether that be jeans and a sweatshirt or a black-tie event. Seeing my vision come to life and partnering with Melissa has been the most incredible experience. I cannot wait for everyone to get their hands on this collection."

The limited-time collection is available just in time for Valentine's Day, exclusively at MelissaLovy.com.

The entire line will be under $200. All the pieces will be available while supplies last.

About Melissa Lovy

Established in 2013, Melissa Lovy jewelry merges mass appeal and versatility, connecting generations through classic shapes and stacking for customization. Born and raised in New York, Melissa received her Associates degree in jewelry design from the Fashion Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's degree in marketing from the Sy Syms School of Business. Melissa's pieces are each handmade, designed with high-quality materials through 3-D printing. Melissa launches new designs every six weeks.

About Michaela Podolsky

As the youngest of three girls, Michaela grew up surrounded by fashion and makeup and was always interested in beauty and color. After suffering with terrible acne throughout her teenage years, Michaela took it upon herself to learn everything she could about skincare and became a self-taught expert and now educates her followers from everything on basic, everyday skincare, to hair and makeup artistry. After posting her tutorials and hearing the struggles of women just like her, she discovered the importance of being truly conﬁdent and comfortable in your own skin which led to what her page has become now. What started out as a place for all things beauty has quickly evolved into a safe place for women of all ages to come and openly talk about their insecurities and fears. Michaela's popular #MPDances contests has allowed women to take chances and push the boundaries to step out of their comfort zone, and her #MondayMasking sessions is a Q+A where women can come and talk freely about their daily struggles. After battling with her own insecurities for years, Michaela now teaches her followers the importance of being comfortable in your own skin and overcoming your fears. She has been featured in The Cut, Gotham, Glamour, Allure, InStyle and many more.

