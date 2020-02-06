Michaels Management, Affordable Living Honored by The National Association of Home Builders

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) named The Michaels Organization its 2019 Property Management Firm of the Year, one of the multifamily housing industry's most prestigious awards, during its International Builders Show, held January 23, in Las Vegas.

This is the third time in the past 10 years that Michaels Management has been honored with NAHB's Property Management Firm of the Year award.

The award, part of NAHB's annual Pillars of the Industry program, honors innovative achievement and creative leadership in multifamily property development and management over the year.

"I am very excited and honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of all of my teammates at The Michaels Organization," said Kimberlee Schreiber, president of Michaels Management, Affordable Living. "Creating communities that lift lives is a big promise, one that demands doing the extraordinary every day. That's what our team is committing to doing for our residents," she said.

The Pillars of the Industry Award for Management Firm of the Year honors outstanding multifamily management and property operations, including financial performance and a commitment to customer service, resident promotion and retention, and professional development opportunities for employees. The juried annual awards are selected by a panel of experts, each with a proven track record in various facets of the multifamily industry. NAHB recognized Michaels Management (previously known as Interstate Realty Management) as Property Management Firm of the Year on two previous occasions, in 2012 and 2017.

Michaels Management, Affordable Living, the operating company of The Michaels Organization, which received this award, provides property management services to Michaels Development's entire affordable housing portfolio and serves other for- and non-profit owners of affordable housing communities on a fee-basis. Michaels Management Affordable Living currently serves more than 100,000 residents in more than 400 communities across the country and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Other Michaels management groups serve Military, Student, and Luxury Living portfolios.

About The Michaels Organization: The Michaels Organization is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and finance. Serving 145,000 residents in more than 400 communities nationwide, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jump-start education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

