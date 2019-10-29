Michaels Recalls Tassel Keychain Mobile Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Bead Landing™ tassel keychain mobile power banks

Hazard: The lithium ion battery in the keychain's mobile power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bead Landing tassel keychains with mobile power banks and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 14,000 (In addition, about 950 in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Michaels private brand Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks which can be used to charge smart phones and other devices. The tassel keychain mobile power banks measure about 7 inches long by 1.5 inches wide with USB and micro USB charging cables, as well as a lightning adapter for the micro USB cable. Only tassel keychain mobile power banks sold in black, cream, blush pink and iridescent blue colors and the following SKU numbers and UPC codes are included in this recall:

Color SKU Number UPC codes Black 545929 191518582543 Cream 545930 191518582550 Blush Pink 545931 191518582567 Iridescent Blue 545932 191518582574

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports of tassel keychain mobile power banks overheating when charging and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Michaels stores nationwide from March 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.

Importer: Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured in: China

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php?cat=4

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

