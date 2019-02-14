NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michel Larroche is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime member in the field of Manufacturing in recognition of his role as CEO of Materne North America.

Providing quality, healthy snacks on the go, Materne North America has made healthy fruit and yogurt snacks since 1881 with the creation of the applesauce and puree factory in the north of France. In April of 2008, GoGo Squeeze commenced being sold in the United States and sold over one million pouches by November of that year.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

With over thirty four illustrious years of experience in the field of manufacturing, Michel Larroche has served in his current capacity as CEO of Materne North America for the past eight years. Throughout his career, Mr. Larroche has attained extensive expertise in business expansion internationally, helping to change the mindset to more healthy choices.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Larroche attended Agro Paris Tech in France where he earned his Ph.D. in Biology, Genetics, and Agronomy.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Larroche is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Food Association of France and several private leadership organizations catering to the food manufacturing industry.

Charitable to various organizations, Mr. Larroche volunteers at his children's school locally and contributes to entrepreneur groups in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.gogosqueez.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who