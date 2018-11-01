Michel Mercier By Kampalook Declares National Brush Your Hair Day!

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8th, Michel Mercier declares "National Brush Your Hair Day" bringing awareness to the fact that not all hairbrushes are created equal.

Michel Mercier By Kampalook

To find the right hairbrush for you, first, know your hair type. Using a brush with bristles too tough for your hair can be damaging to the scalp and cause unwanted hair breakage. Determining your hair type can make a big difference in the type of bristles you need, affecting the brush you should choose. Here's a quick test for how you can figure out your hair type, so that you can customize your brushing experience and be sure to find the right brush for you. Take a single strand of hair between your fingers and follow the below guidelines:

― If you don't feel it, you have fine hair

― If you can feel the single hair, you have normal hair

― If can feel the single hair is strong and coarse, you have thick hair

On National Brush Your Hair Day, Michel Mercier by Kampalook is offering a free travel brush with the purchase of any Michel Mercier Detangling Brush (excluding the wooden brushes) visit MichelMercierBrush.com through November 12. You can also #UntangleYourDay on social media where the brand will be giving away 1 brush an hour throughout the day. For a chance to win the ideal brush just for your hair type, follow @MichelMercierBrushes and tag three friends in the comments of the post.

Michel Mercier offers seven different detangling brush lines each with a brush for fine, normal and thick hair. The Michel Mercier Detangling Brushes are made up of 428 bristles with 32 different heights, allowing you to apply just the right amount of pressure to effortlessly detangle wet or dry hair. The rounded bristles, with 16 different widths and locations, gently massage and stimulate blood circulation to the scalp:

Classic Line: Its patented design quickly detangles hair, leaving strands feeling healthy and shiny without worrying about excess hair loss or breakage while brushing.

Its patented design quickly detangles hair, leaving strands feeling healthy and shiny without worrying about excess hair loss or breakage while brushing. Elegant Line: Sleek, elongated, thinner brush handle to allow for easy use.

Sleek, elongated, thinner brush handle to allow for easy use. Spa Line : Special anti-slip handle for brushing your hair while you're in the shower. Easy to use after applying shampoo or conditioner.

: Special anti-slip handle for brushing your hair while you're in the shower. Easy to use after applying shampoo or conditioner. Girlie Line : Designed for girls ages 3 and older. The compact handle allows for an easy grip, so girls can brush their own hair with ease and without pain.

Designed for girls ages 3 and older. The compact handle allows for an easy grip, so girls can brush their own hair with ease and without pain. Travel Line: Consists of small, round brushes that have an ergonomic design. The Travel brush easily fits into any purse, makeup or toiletry case, gym bag or other small carry on.

Consists of small, round brushes that have an ergonomic design. The Travel brush easily fits into any purse, makeup or toiletry case, gym bag or other small carry on. Pro-beauty Wooden Line: Italian wooden design to provide natural elegance and guarantee anti-static hair to the touch.

Italian wooden design to provide natural elegance and guarantee anti-static hair to the touch. Blow Dry Line: Ultimate brush for drying and styling wet hair, providing you with professional-grade results. Helps hair to dry quicker while removing static, tangles and knots.

About Kampalook:

Working closely with professional hair stylists and specialists around the world, Kampalook has developed hundreds of unique products in three different categories: Michel Mercier Detangling Brushes, S.O.S. Color Recover and Kampalook Pet Brushes. The innovative Michel Mercier Detangling Brushes have changed the brushing experience. Instead of a daily struggle to detangle hair, it is now a smooth and painless experience. The unique S.O.S. Color Recover is Kampalook's patented hair color applicator for touching up gray roots in seconds between salon appointments. And Lastly, The Pet Brushes are the result of a powerful combination of creativity, technology, innovation and experience. For more information about Kampalook and its products, visit Kampalook.com.

Media Contact: Rebel Gail Communications

Alli Good: 212-675-8553; 204120@email4pr.com

SOURCE Michel Mercier By Kampalook

Related Links

http://www.Kampalook.com

