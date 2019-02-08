MEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michele A. Whitham, Esquire., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Founder and Manager of Whitham Law LLC.

A highly regarded and recognized, full service AmLaw 200 law firm, Whitham Law LLC is dedicated to offering their clients quality customer service in a judicious manner. Serving the Medford, Massachusetts area for the past two years, the firm is adept in handling matters in regards to Litigation, Data Privacy and Security, Labor and Employment Law, Employment Discrimination and Harassment.

With over twenty six years of experience in the field of law, Michele A. Whitham is revered for her outstanding contributions to the legal industry. Prior to launching her new venture in 2016, Whitham was a Partner at Foley Hoag LLP for twenty six years. Throughout her career, Whitham has attained extensive expertise in data privacy and security, employment (including discrimination, harassment, policy design, strategic business development and personnel management), and litigation. In addition, Whitham advises global businesses in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia/Pacific in regards to implementing strategic human resource solutions.

As co-founder and co-chair of the firm's Security and Privacy Practice Group, Whitham has specialized in data theft detection and mitigation, devising policies, procedures and best practices for protecting corporate and personal data, and litigating cyber-attack cases. A well-known speaker, Whitham has spoken on both local and national levels.

Early in her career, Whitham attained her Juris Doctor degree from Cornell University. Later, she then went onto receive her Master of Science degree in Human Development, Master of Arts in Teaching Education and Bachelor's degree (Cum Laude). Before engaging in the practice of law, Whitham was a member of the faculty of Cornell University's Center for Field and International Study.

To further her professional development, Whitham is an elite member of several organizations including the American Bar Association, Massachusetts Bar Association, Advanced Cyber Security Center (which she served from the outset as outside counsel), the International and Massachusetts Women's Forum, and the President's Council of Cornell Women.

Charitable to various organizations, Whitham is an Emeritus Director of Heading Home, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Whitham was the recipient of the AV Preeminent rated attorney through Martindale Hubbell. Additionally, Whitham was recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as a VIP Woman of The Year for her top tier legal service.

