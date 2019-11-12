Michele A. Whitham, Esquire, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michele A. Whitham, Esquire, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Attorney for her outstanding contributions to the field of Law and in recognition of her role as the Founder and Manager of Whitham Law LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

A highly regarded and revered, full service AmLaw 200 law firm, Whitham Law LLC is dedicated to offering their clients quality customer service in a judicious manner. Serving the Medford, MA, area for the past four years, the firm is adept in handling matters in regards to litigation, data privacy and security, labor and employment law, employment discrimination and harassment. Renowned for excellent representation, the firm has been praised for working tirelessly to deliver results for its clients.

Backed by over three decades of legal experience, Ms. Whitham is well-known for her outstanding contributions to the legal industry. Prior to launching her new venture in 2016, Whitham was a partner at Foley Hoag LLP for twenty six years. Throughout her career, she has attained extensive expertise in data privacy and security, employment (including discrimination, harassment, policy design, strategic business development and personnel management), and litigation. In addition, she advises how to implement strategic human resource solutions to global businesses in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia/Pacific.

As co-founder and co-chair of the firm's security and privacy practice group, Ms. Whitham is an expert at data theft detection and mitigation, devising policies, procedures and best practices for protecting corporate and personal data, and litigating cyber-attack cases. Her opinion is widely respected. She has become an eminent speaker, presenting locally and nationally on a frequent basis. The recipient of multiple degrees, Ms. Whitman first received a bachelor's degree, cum laude, at Cornell University. She remained at the same university for higher education, earning a Juris Doctorate, Master of Science in Human Development, and Master of Arts in Teaching Education. She was a member of Cornell University's Center for Field and International Study from 1976 to 1988 before pursuing a career in law.

A frontrunner in her field, Ms. Whitman is a member of several elite organizations, including the American Bar Association, Massachusetts Bar Association, Advanced Cyber Security Center (which she served from the outset as outside counsel), International and Massachusetts Women's Forum, and the President's Council of Cornell Women.

Charitable to various organizations, Ms. Whitham is an emeritus director of Heading Home, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

On account of her dedication and success, Ms. Whitman has been honored countless times throughout her career. She was the recipient of the AV Preeminent rated attorney through Martindale Hubbell and was recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as a VIP Woman of The Year for her top tier legal service.

For more information, please contact Michele via e-mail at: micheleawhitham@gmail.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

