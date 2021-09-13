Michele Woodall is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michele Woodall is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Life Coach for her years of exceptional practice as a Certified Life Coach specializing in grief counseling.

In practice for 6 years, Ms. Woodall works with people of all ages and backgrounds to help them through difficult times in life.

Michele Woodall

Ms. Woodall spent many years working in the corporate world as a computer programmer. She later went on to be a personal trainer and massage therapist. As a single mom, she worked tirelessly to be successful for her family. She realized that her jobs had a common thread: that she had been "coaching" throughout these careers. Known as the listener, encourager, and the person who gets people unstuck, Ms. Woodall realized her true calling was to be a life coach. She is passionate about working alongside people to steer them through life's obstacles and transitions by providing support, encouragement, and accountability.

Her specialties are grief coaching and helping people move from where they are to where they want to be. Her motto is, "There is life after loss." As a certified personal coach, she guides people through career changes, job loss, loss of a loved one, re-entering the workforce, divorce, bad jobs, single parenthood, retirement, and more. Ms. Woodall shares her skills through workshops, seminars, and one-on-one sessions.

"We don't change until the pain of staying the same outweighs the pain of change," says Ms. Woodall. "Life is full of transitions and they do not stop. It's an ongoing process. My heart is for people to know they're not alone and that they don't have to go through it alone. It's so much easier when you have someone there walking that journey with you."

She works with people all over the United States online and in-person for clients in the Greenville, SC area. To share her personal journey, Ms. Woodall writes about grief on her blog at www.heymichele.com. Unlike traditional counseling, life coaching focuses not on the past, but instead looks to the future to create a safe, confidential environment where her clients can face change head-on. Ms. Woodall prides herself on being a strong listener, accountability partner, and experienced motivator.

She graduated from Camden County Community College with a degree in Computer Science. She later returned to obtain a degree in Health and Fitness.

In her spare time, she loves to dance, read, explore the outdoors, spend time with her family and friends, and take trips to the beach.

For further information, please visit www.heymichele.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

