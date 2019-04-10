Michelin Again Leads Tire Industry In J.D. Power Rankings

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin earned top customer satisfaction scores in three of four segments of the 2019 J.D. Power Original Equipment Tire Satisfaction Study. With these honors, Michelin has won 91 total J.D. Power awards since the study began in 1989, more than any other tire manufacturer.

Michelin claimed top honors in the Luxury, Passenger Car and Truck/Utility segments. It was the Company's 16th consecutive highest ranking in the Luxury category, 11th consecutive highest ranking in the Passenger Car segment and fourth consecutive highest ranking in the Truck/Utility category. Michelin placed second in the Performance Sport segment, just four points shy of top honors.

"Michelin continues to be committed to providing our automotive manufacturing partners with premium products that meet their performance needs and the expectations of drivers today," said Scott Clark, chairman and president, Michelin North America. "The consistency of Michelin products ranking as a leader in customer satisfaction annually is a testament to our focused efforts to deliver the industry leading technology and quality to our customers."

The 2019 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 27,000 vehicle owners of 2017 and 2018 model-year vehicles. Satisfaction was examined in four areas: tire wear, tire ride, tire appearance and tire traction/handling. More information about the 2019 O.E. Tire Customer Satisfaction Study can be found HERE.

J.D. Power is a global marketing information services company operating in key business sectors across a variety of industries, including market research, automotive forecasting, performance improvement, Web intelligence and customer satisfaction.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018.

