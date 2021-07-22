Michelin and Speedland Codesign SL:PDX, a Revolution in Trail Running Soles

Michelin's fiberlite technology provides strength and stability, while ensuring maximum flexibility and lightness. Assembly of the sole with stitching drastically reduces the use of glues. At the end of the shoe's lifespan, each layer can be easily separated and recycled, while some components can be replaced to further extend its life.

Ten percent of all profits from the sale of the SL:PDX will be donated to outdoor organizations chosen by Speedland sponsored athletes.

About Michelin North America

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

