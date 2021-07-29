Michelin Expands Access to New MICHELIN® Scorcher® Adventure Tire Line Beginning Aug. 1, 2021

"Our custom-designed MICHELIN Scorcher Adventure tire gives riders added confidence and stability on roads and trails in a variety of weather conditions," said Nick Portela, key account manager for Harley-Davidson for Michelin North America, Inc. "Trusted by Harley-Davidson as the exclusive original equipment provider for the Pan America, the new tire line will now be even more accessible for motorcycle enthusiasts across North America."

The new tire line was designed to provide exceptional high-speed stability through the integration of MICHELIN Bridge Block Technology™ and Michelin 2CT+ Technology™ in the rear tire. Michelin's innovative Dual Compound Technology (2CT and 2CT+) combined with a new tread pattern and an optimized profile provides precise handling and performance mile after mile.

New silica tread compounds provide phenomenal wet grip for added confidence on slippery wet roads. A fully grooved geometric tread pattern delivers confidence inspiring traction off-road.

Description MSRP U.S. MSRP CANADA 120/70 R 19 60V Scorcher Adventure Front TL $224.95 $336.95 170/60 R 17 72V Scorcher Adventure Rear TR $282.95 $411.95

Michelin also produces MICHELIN® Anakee® Wild tires, an approved fitment for advanced off-road use with the Harley-Davidson Pan America.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

