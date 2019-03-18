Michelin Expands U.S. Bicycle Tire Distribution with HLC

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has announced an expansion of its agreement with HLC to distribute Michelin's full bicycle product lineup in the U.S. market. Products will be available to order from HLC distribution centers beginning March 18, 2019.

"Michelin has a long-standing relationship with HLC in Canada and this agreement extends our product availability in the United States," said Shane Messner, Michelin director of two-wheel for North America. "This expansion supports Michelin's goal to meet consumer needs by broadening access to our products. HLC has a compelling vision for the future, and we are proud to partner with its team of cycling enthusiasts."

Michelin's portfolio of road, city and mountain bike tires provide optimum performance in a variety of cycling applications. From the casual rider to the professional athlete, Michelin provides a consumer-focused approach to research and development that builds on the Company's knowledge of the cycling industry since 1891.

"We are excited to have the iconic Michelin brand back in our U.S. portfolio for our dealers," said Pat McGinnis, vice president of commercial sales at HLC. "Michelin has a solid reputation of quality products at a good price for consumers and is a good complement to our extensive offering in this category, making HLC the one-stop rubber shop for all dealer needs."

Visit bike.michelin.com to learn more about Michelin bicycle tires.

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018.

About HLC

HLC is a leading distributor of bicycles, parts and accessories in North America. With headquarters in Levis, Quebec and Lexington, South Carolina the company has the largest IBD reach on the continent – servicing more than 5,500 retailers with 50+ sales representatives and 4 regional distribution centers.

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

