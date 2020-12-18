Michelin Implements Price Increase Across Passenger Brands and Select Commercial Offers in the U.S. Market

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., has announced price increases up to 5% on select MICHELIN® and BFGoodrich® passenger and light truck tires as well as on select commercial offers to fleet customers due to changing business dynamics of the U.S. market. This increase will be effective on Feb. 1, 2021 and complements the earlier price increase on Uniroyal® brand passenger and light truck products that went into effect in November.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented directly to dealers and fleet customers with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

About MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Michelin also offers a full range of innovative services and solutions that help make mobility safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. To create unique mobility experiences, Michelin publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Michelin North America, Inc.

