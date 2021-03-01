Michelin Implements Price Increase Across Passenger Brands and Select Urban Delivery Offers in North American Market

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., has announced price increases up to 8% on select MICHELIN®, BFGOODRICH® and UNIROYAL® passenger and light truck tires as well as on select urban delivery offers due to changing business dynamics and rising costs of raw materials. This increase will be effective on April 1 in the United States and Canada.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented directly to dealers and urban fleet customers with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.





About Michelin North America

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

SOURCE Michelin North America