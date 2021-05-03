Michelin launches major brand campaign

The fast-paced ads were filmed in nine locations around the world and can be seen here. Renowned French advertising agency BETC designed the campaign, which will manifest across media not only in North America, but in every global region Michelin serves.

The common theme of the campaign is motion – of people, goods and ideas. Michelin is often associated exclusively with car tires, but the company's reach goes far beyond. The campaign will demonstrate Michelin's extensive range of solutions to make mobility safer, more enjoyable and more sustainable.

"Michelin is a brand that represents motion," said Edna Johnson, Michelin North America vice president of Communication, Brands and Government Affairs. "This campaign is about the role motion plays in the world, and how Michelin enables it in ways both obvious and not so obvious."

The ads will be seen across national television networks and streaming platforms in North America beginning in May.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

